TWO MASHURUGWI KILL EACH OTHER IN VICIOUS FIGHT

It is dog-eat-dog in the illegal gold mining in and around the First Family’s rural home in Zvishavane.

Illegal miners are waging ferocious wars using machetes and last week on Monday two of them fought until they killed each other.

The fight between Tapfumaneyi Muza (28) of Hwinya Village, Chief Nhema and Gilbert Dendere (29) was so fierce that onlookers at Dombwe Business Centre allegedly ran away to hide in the bushes for fear that the knives, machetes and axes used could be turned against them.

The onlookers only returned to the scene after the noise died down, but alas they found the two protagonists lying on the ground side by side, dead.

Midlands Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said that he is yet to receive the case so far.

Muza had been released from prison on bail for attempted murder three days before the fatal fight. He was represented in his bail application by Abitar Mugari of Pamacheche, Gundu and Dube Legal Practitioners.

A Police memo seen by The Mirror says that on November 28, 2022 at 9 pm at Dombwe Business Centre, Dendere who had a grudge with Muza approached the latter and they started fighting. Muza stabbed Dendere with a Columbia knife several times on the chest. Meanwhile, Dendere stabbed Muza in the neck and struck him with an axe on the left ear resulting in the deaths of the two.

Police was called to the scene and they collected the bodies.

A former CCC aspiring Parliamentarian, Onismus Manungo urged the State to scrap bail for people facing serious crimes particularly murder and attempted murder.

Muza’s earlier case was for stoning Police officers. He allegedly stoned a cop on duty at Dombwe and stabbed him with a knife three times. He took his gun which he surrendered to the nearest headman.

“Muza was recently granted bail for disarming and stabbing a Police officer at Hwinya Business Center. He was a notorious machete fighter. My view is that those facing murder cases should not get bail especially here in Shurugwi where murder cases are rising daily,” said Manungo. Masvingo Mirror