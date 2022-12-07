TWO FOREIGNERS CHARGED WITH VEHICLE THEFT

TWO foreign nationals appeared in court to answer to allegations of fraudulently tendering documents to the Registrar of Companies and for alleged theft of a company vehicle.

David and Fatilla Bartlet, who also reside in the United Kingdom, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Kudzai Zihove.

The duo will be back in court today for their bail ruling.

It is the State’s case that sometime in June, David and Fatilla, who are both directors at Tilly’s Inn, hatched a plan to fraudulently remove Enos Musakwa (Chief Musarurwa) of Nharira area, from his directorship role.

It is alleged that the duo, acting in connivance with a Harare lawyer, James Makiya, submitted fraudulent documents to the Registrar of Companies.

The court heard that the Registrar of Companies terminated the chief’s directorship position using the fraudulent documents.

The Bartlets’ luck ran out when Chief Musarurwa received information that he had tendered a resignation letter from his directorship.

The duo is also being accused of stealing the company’s car, which they sold to Joseph Muchenje.

In denying the duo bail, the investigating officer said the pair may abscond since they sometimes stay in the United Kingdom.

He further alleged that David and Fatilla disappeared after they learnt that the matter had been reported to the police.

The investigating officer submitted that the duo was only arrested after detectives acted on a tip-off that they were holding a board meeting at Glerhoda Farm in Chivhu, where they have a joint business venture, with Chief Musarurwa.

