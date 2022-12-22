TWO DRUNK TEENS SEXUALLY ATTACKED AT A PARTY

‘‘KE December” festive but ladies you may consider cutting down your alcohol intake for fear of becoming victims of drink-spiking.
In a harrowing case, two teenage girls from Mpopoma suburb
in Bulawayo reportedly passed out and were robbed of their “virtue” after they
attended a party where their alcohol was spiked with an unknown substance.
The two teenagers who were sexually attacked while
completely wasted reportedly stayed alone and it emerged they were constantly
being abused for food and other petty stuff like beer.
The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson
Inspector Abednico Ncube.
He advised parents and guardians not to let their children
live alone as this exposes them to many risks.
“We would like to warn parents and guardians against
letting their children stay alone while they pursue money in the diaspora, this
scenario poses risk to children,” he warned.
According to a source close to the investigations the two
minor girls on Saturday last week attended a party in Matshobane suburb where
they were drinking beer.
It is reported that as they were boozing they did not know
that it was spiked with an unknown substance and after a few minutes they felt
drowsy and were taken to one of the bedrooms.
“While they were sleeping two men sexually attacked them
and they woke up to the ordeal but they could not do anything as the two men
threatened to stab them,” said the source.
When they had fully recovered, the rape victims reported
the incident to the police.
The source close to investigations said police received a
tip-off that the two victims have been subjected to sexual attacks since March
this year.
“Police from Victim Friendly Unit are investigating the
case of sexual abuse and it is understood the two minors have been sexually
abused for food and other petty things,” said the source. B Metro
