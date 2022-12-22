TWO DRUNK TEENS SEXUALLY ATTACKED AT A PARTY

‘‘KE December” festive but ladies you may consider cutting down your alcohol intake for fear of becoming victims of drink-spiking.

In a harrowing case, two teenage girls from Mpopoma suburb in Bulawayo reportedly passed out and were robbed of their “virtue” after they attended a party where their alcohol was spiked with an unknown substance.

The two teenagers who were sexually attacked while completely wasted reportedly stayed alone and it emerged they were constantly being abused for food and other petty stuff like beer.

The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He advised parents and guardians not to let their children live alone as this exposes them to many risks.

“We would like to warn parents and guardians against letting their children stay alone while they pursue money in the diaspora, this scenario poses risk to children,” he warned.

According to a source close to the investigations the two minor girls on Saturday last week attended a party in Matshobane suburb where they were drinking beer.

It is reported that as they were boozing they did not know that it was spiked with an unknown substance and after a few minutes they felt drowsy and were taken to one of the bedrooms.

“While they were sleeping two men sexually attacked them and they woke up to the ordeal but they could not do anything as the two men threatened to stab them,” said the source.

When they had fully recovered, the rape victims reported the incident to the police.

The source close to investigations said police received a tip-off that the two victims have been subjected to sexual attacks since March this year.

“Police from Victim Friendly Unit are investigating the case of sexual abuse and it is understood the two minors have been sexually abused for food and other petty things,” said the source. B Metro