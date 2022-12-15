TOUT BITES COP

A 25-YEAR-OLD tout from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly biting a police officer who had arrested him for touting for passengers.

Nhlanhla Khumalo appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Busani Sibanda facing charges of touting for passengers and assault.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 30 December 2022.

Allegations against Khumalo are that on 23 November 2022 and at around 12.50pm, Marvelous Ndlovu and his colleagues were on duty patrolling in the city centre in civilian attire when they approached 6th Avenue and saw Khumalo touting for passengers.

The police officers reportedly disguised themselves as potential passengers and boarded the Honda Fit that was going to Matopo.

When they got into the car, they identified themselves and told Khumalo that he was under arrest.

They then ordered him to go with them to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Khumalo reportedly defied the instruction when he drove his vehicle in a different direction and told the police officers that he was going to a mine in Matopo where he was going to teach them a lesson.

When he got to a robot-controlled intersection at 4th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, Ndlovu tried to arrest him but he became violent.

Khumalo, the court heard, violently grabbed Ndlovu’s hand and allegedly bit him once.

The other police officers managed to arrest him. B Metro