TOP SOLDIER SLAMS CHEATING WIFE INTO A WALL

A SENIOR member of the Zimbabwe National Army Colonel Chance Mkhwananzi has appeared in court facing charges of assaulting his wife after he accused her of cheating on him with a worker at the couple’s mine.
So furious was Mkhwananzi that he slammed his wife head
first into a wall and she fell unconscious.
Mkhwananzi appeared before Western Commonage Court
magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube where he
pleaded guilty to physical abuse charge as defined in section 3 (1) (a)
as read with section 4 (1) of the Domestic Violence Act chapter 5:16.
He may have been spared jail agony when he was fined $25
000, payable by 1 January next year. If he fails to pay, he will be jailed for
four months.
In arriving at the sentence the magistrate took into
consideration the fact that Mkhwananzi was a first- time offender and that a
non-custodial sentence like community service was also not appropriate for him
since he would be needed at work.
The court heard that while Mkhwananzi was with his wife and
children at their home in Gwabalanda suburb, his wife received a phone call
from one of their mine workers named Arnold Sibanda.
Mkhwananzi got suspicious and accused his wife of cheating
on him with Sibanda.
The court heard a misunderstanding ensued between the two
parties and at the height of the dispute Mkhwananzi punched his wife several
times.
As if that was not enough he went on to smash her head against the wall. As a result of the savage attack his wife bled profusely and became unconscious. B Metro
