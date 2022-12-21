TEEN STABS NIECE'S LOVER TO DEATH, FLEES

A 17-year-old boy from Mazwi Village, under Headman Chizungu allegedly stabbed his neighbour on the chest with a knife for dating his niece. Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, the acting Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson confirmed the matter to The Mirror.
It is alleged that Khulekani Sibanda stabbed Best Madhuveko
(23) of the same village on December 14, 2022 at around 6 pm. According to a
statement by the Police Madhuveko and his brother Partson (17) passed by
Sibanda’s homestead on their way from the grinding mill. Sibanda started
accusing Madhuveko of dating his niece and a misunderstanding then ensued.
Sibanda withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed
Madhuveko once on the chest and fled the scene. Madhuveko fell on the ground
and was rushed to Masase Hospital by his mother Sinikiwe Nyoni (42). He was
pronounced dead upon arrival.
“The suspect is still at large. We are appealing to members
of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of Sibanda to
report at their nearest Police station. The Police are urging members of the
public to respect the sanctity of life,” said Assistant Inspector Ngawagare.
