TEEN STABS NIECE'S LOVER TO DEATH, FLEES

A 17-year-old boy from Mazwi Village, under Headman Chizungu allegedly stabbed his neighbour on the chest with a knife for dating his niece. Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, the acting Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

It is alleged that Khulekani Sibanda stabbed Best Madhuveko (23) of the same village on December 14, 2022 at around 6 pm. According to a statement by the Police Madhuveko and his brother Partson (17) passed by Sibanda’s homestead on their way from the grinding mill. Sibanda started accusing Madhuveko of dating his niece and a misunderstanding then ensued.

Sibanda withdrew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Madhuveko once on the chest and fled the scene. Madhuveko fell on the ground and was rushed to Masase Hospital by his mother Sinikiwe Nyoni (42). He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The suspect is still at large. We are appealing to members of the public with information which may lead to the arrest of Sibanda to report at their nearest Police station. The Police are urging members of the public to respect the sanctity of life,” said Assistant Inspector Ngawagare. Masvingo Mirror