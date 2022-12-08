TEEN BUS DRIVER KNOCKS DOWN, KILLS BOY

A 17-YEAR-OLD Mbare boy, who was driving a bus with one passenger, struck and killed a seven-year-old minor.

The minor was playing football with friends on the street in the high-density suburb when the accident occurred.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragic incident.

He said the victim died on the spot and warned parents not to allow under-aged people to drive their vehicles.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which an AVM DAF bus, with one passenger on board being driven by a teenager (17) hit a boy who was playing soccer in Harare Street near Gwinyai Primary School in Mbare.

“The victim died on the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they were also investigating a hit-and-run fatal accident, in which an unknown motorist hit a man along Arcturus Road, near Manresa turn-off Monday.

The victim sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

His body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a post-mortem.

Police called on anyone with information, which may assist in the identification of the victim and arrest of the suspect, to report at any nearest police station. H Metro