TATELICIOUS DEPORTED FROM SA

SOCIAL media sensation, Tatelicious Karigambe, was yesterday morning deported from South Africa and sent back to her base in Sweden.
She spent close to a week in detention at OR Tambo
International Airport.
This has left many of her fans in Mzansi disappointed as
they were eagerly waiting for their idol, who was billed to perform alongside
Stunner, in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Show organiser Enock Chirovapasi, of Inizha Entertainment,
confirmed the development yesterday morning.
“Unfortunately, Tatelicious has been sent back to Sweden
and the flight left this morning (yesterday).
“There were complications with her visa as she indicated in
her declaration form that she was coming to perform.
“According to the South African immigration laws, if one is
coming to perform they need a special visa and we are now working towards her
getting the visa in Sweden.
“The authorities said she can easily get the visa in 24
hours back in Sweden.
“We frantically tried to get a visa during this whole week
and even had a lawyer to assist but we were not successful.
“Her fans must not lose hope as she will definitely come
back before Christmas.”
According to other sources close to the organisers, Tatelicious
has been in detention at a facility at the busy airport since her arrival last
week on Wednesday.
“She had no access to a cellphone and the organisers
battled to make contact with her until Friday when she was given access to a
landline.
“She was moved to a hotel that houses all would-be
deportees.
“She wasn’t happy and became violent insisting she wants to
go perform.
“She broke some doors in a fit of rage. This infuriated the
officers and contributed to her being denied entry into the country.
“They called the organisers to tell them that their artist
is full of drama and very violent,” said the mole.
The organisers, Inizha Entertainment, are not newbabies in
the industry.
They have worked with a number of Zimbabwean artists who
include the likes of Freeman, Killer T, Enzo, among others.
They had booked hotels for Tatelicious for a week and
suffered losses.
Social media had been awash with speculation on
Tatelicious’ whereabouts after she had promoted the shows to her followers.
In her absence her detractors and social media “enemies”
were having a field day revelling in her troubles.
This will result in a lot of “content” on social media
pages.
Things have not been going well for the entertainer who was
evicted from a mansion “gifted” to her by her ex-husband in Sweden.
Efforts to get a comment directly from Tatelicious were
unsuccessful as she was on a flight back to Sweden.
Meanwhile, Inizha Ent have arranged some fill-in concerts
and will be hosting Seh Calaz, Kinnah and Jah Seed at the Bassline in Newtown
on December 16.
The following day they will be staging Kinnah’s show in
Port Elizabeth. H Metro
