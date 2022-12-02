STOLEN GOATS : TOP COP SUSPENDED

A TOP cop has been suspended for the unprocedural issuance of official documents to thieves, who used them to steal and transport goats, from Kariba to Harare.
The officer-in-charge of Siyakobvu Police Station, Chief
Inspector Bhosha, was suspended by Commissioner General of Police, Godwin
Matanga, as part of a crackdown on corrupt officers.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, confirmed the suspension, saying Chief Insp Bhosha faces criminal
charges.
“Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga has
suspended the officer-in-charge of Siyakobvu Police Station in connection with
clearing of goats believed to have been stolen,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“He is also facing criminal charges for the same case.
“Police will not spare anyone, including police officers,
who engage in criminal activities.”
The 98 goats stolen from Siyakobvu were recovered in
Waterfalls last month.
All the stolen goats had official documentation from police
and the veterinary department, which cleared their transportation to Harare.
Munashe Charamba (20), Temba Murwira (30), Franklin
Chiramba (36) and Liminus Zhou (38) were arrested in connection with the theft.
H Metro
