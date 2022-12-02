STATE SECURITY BLOCKING RE-OPENING OF MUPEDZANHAMO : HRE COUNCIL

THE City of Harare yesterday claimed that the Joint Operation Command (JOC), the supreme organ for the co-ordination of State security in the country, is blocking the reopening of Mupedzanhamo flea market in the capital.
Mupedzanhamo has been closed for years now and vendors had
resorted to using the open space outside the market to ply their trade.
A few weeks ago, they were chased away from the open spaces
following violent clashes between alleged space barons from the ruling Zanu PF
and Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) fighting for control of the
money-spinning flea market.
Councillor Denford Ngadziore said traders were going to
have a gloomy festive season after being barred from operating at the market.
“As Harare City Council, we are worried because JOC stopped
the opening of the Mupedzanhamo flea market recently. They said they are
avoiding violence,” Ngadziore said.
“A meeting was held at the Harare Metropolitan secretary
Tafadzwa Muguti’s office, where JOC shot down proposals to reopen the flea
market. We had hoped to open the flea market in October. We think that it is
the right time to open the market after we talked to all warring parties.
“We wanted the market to have been opened before the
festive season so that traders could benefit.”
Ngadziore said they would continue to engage relative
authorities, including the police.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that Ngadziore’s claims were baseless.
“I am not aware of the allegations. The allegations are
baseless. These issues are co-ordinated by Harare Metropolitan provincial
secretary. They should direct their complaints to that office. They should not
soil the image of the police,” he said.
He said Muguti’s office was co-ordinating the issue of the
flea market.
Muguti yesterday declined to comment over the matter. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment