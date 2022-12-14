SOCIALITE STROLLS INTO COURT TO FACE RAPE CHARGE

DRAMA unfolded at court yesterday when socialite and club manager, Ronald Ngwenya, arrived to answer to rape allegations.

Ngwenya arrived wearing a trendy grey suit without handcuffs, as usually is expected, when suspects had gone into hiding.

A rape charge was filed against Ngwenya on December 9.

He went into hiding until he handed himself to the police on Monday.

Police had been looking for him for four days. He resembled a businessman, attending a board meeting, than one who had been on the police wanted list for the entire weekend.

Ngwenya also appeared calm and composed, chatting on his mobile phone, as he made his way into court.

To suggest that he was a man, who had spent the night at a police station, appeared to be a wild guess.

The matter took a new twist when cops from Waterfalls Police Station charged him with aggravated indecent assault.

But, upon vetting by prosecutors at the Regional Court at Harare Magistrates’ Court, the charge was amended to rape.

According to investigations conducted by H-Metro, the charge was amended because a medical affidavit showed that there was reasonable suspicion that the most applicable charge would be rape instead of the aggravated assault.

The matter was heard after lunch yesterday despite Ngwenya arriving at court just after 9.30 am. H Metro