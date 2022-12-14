SIKHALA'S WIFE CONVICTED, FINED

CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s wife, Ellen, was fined $30 000 after she was found guilty of reckless driving by a Harare magistrate.
Sikhala’s wife also risks being jailed for two months if
she fails to pay the fine.
Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure also prohibited her
from driving a Class 4 vehicle for the six months.
Ellen’s licence will also be endorsed.
She allegedly drove against a one way along Seke Road in
Harare on September 20.
Sikhala’s wife was convicted after a full trial.
Miss Polite Chikiwa and Miss Polite Muzamani prosecuted,
Herald
