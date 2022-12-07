SIKHALA RECUSAL APPLICATION THROWN OUT

CCC legislator Job Sikhala today lost his bid to have the magistrate presiding over a matter wherein he is accused of inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area sometime in June recused after the court noted that he failed to place reasonable grounds showing apprehension of bias on the part of the magistrate.

Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti said Sikhala’s fears emanated from grounds surrounding the dismissal of his bail application on changed circumstances last week.

Mrs Miti vowed to impartially preside over the matter saying the outcome of the trial will be based on evidence adduced during the trial.

Sikhala, through lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, had applied for Mrs Miti’s recusal saying she had formulated a position towards him in the ruling dismissing his bail application in changed circumstances.

Sikhala is jointly charged with fellow CCC legislator Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole on incitement to commit public violence.

The two are expected back in court on January 11 next year. Herald