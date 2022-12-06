SHASHL SETS CONDITIONS FOR WITHDRAWING RAPE CHARGE

LAWYERS representing Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, also known as DJ Levels in entertainment circles, will engage singer Shashl (born Ashleigh Angel Moyo) over a set of demands she wants to be met before seeking withdrawal of rape and physical assault charges against him.
Mr Dumisani Mtombeni, who is representing DJ Levels,
yesterday revealed that Shashl indicated that she wanted her former lover to
issue an apology, among other conditions, before she can withdraw charges.
He said he would engage his client first and take further
instructions before engaging Shashl and her team.
Yesterday’s development left the prosecution with no option
but to return the docket containing rape and physical abuse charges to the
police station for further management.
DJ Levels was then charged with violating some sections of
the Data Protection Act which prohibits transmission of intimate images without
consent.
He was not asked to plead to the charge when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Mrs Kudzai Zihove, who granted him $20 000 bail and
ordered him to return to court on January 20 next year.
The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that between
September last year and November this year, DJ Levels and Shashl were in a love
relationship.
It is said that the two had irreconcilable differences that
led to their split.
DJ Levels is said to have tracked his ex-lover to Pabloz
nightclub, a popular joint in Borrowdale, Harare, with the intention to mend
their relationship, but Shashl remained adamant and turned him down.
The court heard that after failing to convince Shashl to
reconcile, he then threatened her with unspecified actions, saying she would
have regrets.
According to Shashl’s recorded statement during police
investigations, she only came to know of the posted inappropriate videos on
November 27 around mid-morning.
She told the police that she believed that DJ Levels was
responsible for posting the videos on social media.
“Then on the 27th of November 2022 at around 1000hrs that
is when I noticed that my nude videos and pictures with the accused person were
on social media and I believe that the accused person is the one who posted
them to get revenge since he had threatened to tarnish my image,” she said.
“He once did it in August 2022 when he posted a video of us
kissing. On the same day, the accused person called me stating that he wanted
to see me so that we could fix the issue together, or else he would kill
himself, but I turned down his suggestion.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment