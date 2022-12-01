RAMAPHOSA SET TO RESIGN

President Cyril Ramaphosa is believed to be getting ready to fall on his sword when he addresses the nation on Thursday night.
IOL has been reliably informed Ramaphosa informed his
Cabinet it would be the last time he would be meeting with them.
Pressure has been mounting on Ramaphosa to step down as
president of the country and of the ANC in the fallout of the release of the
report on Phala Phala. The Section 89 panel chaired by retired Chief Justice
Sandile Ngcobo made serious findings against Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa had called off his appearance before the National
Council of Provinces to answer questions on Thursday at 2pm.
His deputy, David Mabuza also cancelled his appearance
before the South African National Council to mark World Aids Day.
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla was standing in for Mabuza.
Before the release of the report by former Chief Justice
Sandile Ngcobo, Ramaphosa’s office announced it had also postponed the visit by
the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro’s state visit was expected to take place on Tuesday.
This was the day it coincided with Parliament debating the
Phala Phala report and what action is to be taken.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC was an organisation
of process. It would have to sit and discuss what would happen.
The ANC NEC meeting that had been scheduled to take place
on Thursday evening has been postponed to Friday.
IOL
