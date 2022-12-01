RAMAPHOSA POSTPONES ADDRESS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated address to the nation on Thursday evening has been postponed because he's consulting stakeholders.
“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a
constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever
decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the
country.
“That decision cannot be rushed and taken in haste. We
apologise for the impression that he was going to address the nation tonight,”
presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
The postponement comes amid wide speculation that Ramaphosa
was expected to resign amid damning findings made by the section 89 panel of
experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious
misconduct in terms of the constitution.
“The president appreciates the urgency and enormity of this
issue and what it means for the country and the stability of government and as
a result, he is still processing the report and is also engaging role players
and stakeholders across the governing party, alliance and is engaging a broad
range of stakeholders,” said Magwenya.
The report found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer on the
origins of the foreign currency stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February
2020.
He said Ramaphosa still needs to indicate to the country
what action he intends taking.
On Wednesday, after the report was handed to National
Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Ramaphosa maintained his innocence,
saying: “I have endeavoured, throughout
my tenure as president, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of
respect for the constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the
law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any
way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made
against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Meanwhile, a special NEC (national executive committee)
meeting is expected to be held on Friday at 2pm at Nasrec.
TimesLIVE
0 comments:
Post a Comment