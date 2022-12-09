PRISONER ESCAPES FROM CHIKURUBI

A 24-year-old prisoner has escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where he was serving a one-year sentence after being convicted of malicious damage to property.

Danaishe Chinyama escaped from prison on Wednesday and police have launched a manhunt for him.

He had served eight months of his term and was due to be released soon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Danaishe Chinyama aged 24 for escaping from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison on December 7, 2022.

“The suspect was serving a 12-month prison term for malicious damage to property and had served eight months.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should report at any nearest police station,” he said. Herald