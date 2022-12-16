POLAD VISITS CHIMOIO



IN a great mark of unity among political parties and a pointer to the inclusivity of the Second Republic, members of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) recently visited Chimoio Shrine in Mozambique to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the Chimoio massacre of the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe by the Rhodesian Forces.

The massacres were executed on November 23, 1977.

Some of the POLAD principals shed tears as the guide from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, Mr Lloyd Makonya took them through the callous execution of thousands of Zimbabwean freedom fighters, children and innocent refugees on that fateful morning of ‘Operation Dingo’.

Mr Makonya expounded on the historical, symbolic, social and spiritual value of the shrine as a basis to put national interests first ahead of individual interests.

The tour was facilitated by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

POLAD rapporteur, Mr KwaneleHlabangana, said the visit accorded them a great understanding of the trials and tribulations that freedom fighters went through to liberate the country.

“The experience of such sacrifices by our brothers and sisters of the soil fosters a great opportunity for unity among political leaders, and as such, Zimbabweans are one. The principals had an opportunity to appreciate the status of the monument and will soon craft recommendations to improve the facility,” he said.

Ms Lucia Matibenga of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said: “We went to Chimoio Shrine to revive our understanding of the liberation struggle, and this must guide us going forward that we share a common heritage, anchored by the selflessness of the country’s gallant sons and daughters who shed their blood to unshackle our country from the chains of colonialism. This should guide our political decisions.”

On November 23, 1977, the Rhodesian Forces, in a ruthless operation code-named ‘Dingo’ attacked the ZANLA military headquarters at Chimoio, leading to the ruthless killing of thousands of freedom fighters and refugees.

Their remains are buried in mass graves at Chimoio Shrine.

The POLAD principals commended President Mnangagwa for being a listening President and for facilitating the trip to Chimoio.

They promised to engage President Mnangagwa further on possible improvements which can be done on the site to add its value as a sacred Zimbabwean shrine.

They outlined the importance of rehabilitating the road that leads to the shrine as well as the erection of ablution blocks and other facilities as the shrine is a significant historic emblem.

“We would like to thank the Office of the President and Cabinet for facilitating such a worthwhile trip to Chimoio. We, however, intend to engage Government on possible improvements that can be done to rehabilitate the road that leads to the shrine as well as the construction of ablution facilities,” said another POLAD member, Mr Devine Mhambi-Hove, who is also the leader of the National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans (NAPDR) party.

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe director, Dr Godfrey Mahachi, said although they are happy with the progress made so far in terms of infrastructure, they have greater plans to further rehabilitate the shrine in 2023.

“We are about to finish refurbishing the Chimoio White House and turn it into an exhibition camp. The exhibition camp or the museum is 95 percent complete. We have already installed a borehole as well as an overhead tank. We are left with constructing staff accommodation, ablution blocks and a shade where gatherings can be held.

“We are, however, happy with the progress made so far. We look forward to having more tours like the recent one as Chimoio is a sacred shrine,” said Dr Mahachi. Manica Post