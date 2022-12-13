PARLY LAPTOP TENDER CORRUPT : PRAZ

THE Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) says Parliament flouted procurement regulations in a laptops tender which has widely been described as corrupt.
This follows recent revelations that Clerk of Parliament,
Kennedy Chokuda, authorised a tender for the supply of 173 laptops valued at
US$9 200 each to Parliament. These were
deemed over-priced by the Finance ministry.
According to the leaked official communication, Bilnart
Investments P/L won the tender to supply Parliament with 173 laptops for $1 602
755,77, translating to US$9 200 per gadget.
Another company, Mid-End Computers and Hardware, was
contracted to supply 79 desktop computers, and it also over-priced the gadgets
at above US$3 000 each.
In a letter dated September 23, Chokuda then said the
tender had been cancelled in the public interest.
Yesterday, Praz chief executive officer Clever Ruswa
appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (Pac) where he said Parliament
failed to follow procurement regulations.
This was after legislators quizzed him over whether there
was value for money in the purchase.
“Was the Parliament purchase in the public interest?”
Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) asked Ruswa
In response, Ruswa said he wanted to avoid such questions
to segregate duties with other arms of government.
“In August I met some executives from the procurement
entity where we deliberated on this issue and gave guidance to say when we are faced with such
situations, invoke section 42 of the Procurement Act, which states that you can
cancel citing budgetary constraints because there is no way you can go ahead
with a procurement which is four times what is budgeted for,” Ruswa said.
“Unfortunately, from the documents that we have, and that
the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is looking at, there were negotiations
that were done with suppliers where(by) they are saying they negotiated to
reduce that price, yet that particular Act does not allow for negotiation.
“The other issue that needs to be looked at a different
forum is that for us as a regulator, we get worried when the bidders are now
refusing to offer certain information to confirm their pricing, and they are
refusing,” he said.
Ruswa said Praz observations showed that from the period
Parliament wanted to acquire the laptops, there was a lot of fluidity on the
market.
“Parliament should improve its bidding processes,” Ruswa
said.
Bilnart managing director Elizabeth Muchenje was also
quizzed by MPs over the inflated laptop prices.
MPs demanded a breakdown of how the company came up with
the prices.
“The rate that we used was the official prevailing rate at
that time. That is the one we used, we were going to supply these in three
batches because of the quantity, and this is how we operate in business. I’m a
businessperson. I did 94 tenders from January to September, and out of those we
managed to get four. We do business, I’m a very serious person,” Muchenje said.
Asked on whether she would take Parliament to court for
cancelling the tender, she responded: “I don’t have the resources to do that.”
Newsday
