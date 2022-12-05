PARENTS CAN STILL PAY FEES IN ZIMDOLLARS AT FOREX SCHOOLS : GOVT

PEGGING school fees in foreign currency is allowed but parents and guardians retain the right to pay fees in the currency of their choice at the prevailing official exchange rate, Government has clarified.
Parents with free funds are allowed to pay in foreign
currency if they wish but those without ready access to the same should not be
compelled to pay in hard currencies.
This means the Government has not changed its policy
regarding the payment of school fees, contrary to reports in some of the media
that schools were now being allowed to charge fees exclusively in foreign
currency.
Authorities moved to clear the air after some school heads
started demanding the payment of school fees exclusively in foreign currency in
defiance of regulations.
Investigation teams have already been deployed around the
country to hold to account errant school authorities charging fees in
exclusively foreign currency.
“All institutions providing primary and secondary education
are reminded that they fall under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
“Therefore, they are bound by the procedures to be followed
when making school fees adjustments, that is to say approval must be granted by
the ministry before any adjustments are made.
“On paying fees in foreign currency, the Government policy
position is that fees must be paid in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing
interbank rate,” said the ministry’s spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro.
“However, if parents have free funds in foreign currency,
they can pay but no school must force any parent to pay in foreign currency and
if schools have pegged fees in foreign currency, parents must be allowed to pay
in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the fees are
paid.”
Government has already said it will not accept anarchy over
unjustifiable school fees hikes, ordering schools to follow the correct
procedures which involve the consent of parents for those intending to charge
more.
For any fee hike proposal to be considered by Government,
schools are required to convene a meeting with parents who constitute a 20
percent quorum and submit the minutes of the meeting with sound justification
for the suggested increase.
However, the system at times does not benefit some parents
who do not attend the meetings. Failure to attend such meetings will be taken
as consent to what others would have agreed.
Government has a Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM)
introduced in 2001 to cater for those who are unable to pay fees, as part of
the vision to ensure every child has access to education.
BEAM are pro-poor funds that are meant for marginalised and
vulnerable communities. They provide school fees, examination fees, levies and
building assistance.
Some parents who spoke to Our Harare Bureau commended
Government for clarifying the position which was misrepresented by some school
heads.
“It is unfortunate that this position (of paying in a
currency of one’s choice) is misrepresented. I think schools doing that should
be held accountable,” said Mrs Clara Gondo.
“I am happy that it has been clarified because some schools
were already asking for exclusive US dollar payments which is wrong,’’ said Mrs
Ester Sedze.
Meanwhile, school heads have been warned that seeking
bribes from parents to give learners a place to pursue their education at a
school of their choice is a criminal and punishable offence.
“It is also not allowed to force parents to buy school
uniforms from designated shops or at schools. This is deemed to be an act of
misconduct and those doing so will face the full wrath of the law,” said the
Government.
In earlier interviews, both primary and secondary school
heads associations condemned the malpractices which they said tarnished the
image of their revered profession.
Some headmasters, particularly at public schools, have reportedly been demanding bribes from
desperate parents to enrol their children or those seeking transfers.
“I cannot say if it is happening or not but if anyone is
taking bribes that is wrong, illegal and has to be stopped with immediate
effect,” said National Association of Primary Heads (Naph) president Mrs
Cynthia Khumalo.
National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) president Mr
Arthur Maphosa condemned school heads taking bribes and implored law
enforcement agents to initiate legal proceedings. Chronicle
