MUPEDZANHAMO TO RE-OPEN AFTER VIOLENT CLASHES

Mupedzanhamo flea market in Mbare, Harare, is set to reopen during this festive season following Government’s intervention.
Probably Harare’s popular market, Mupedzanhamo has been
closed for months following violent clashes instigated by CCC hooligans that
led to the death of one Zanu PF member while several others were injured.
The Herald news crew yesterday visited the area and
observed council workers clearing heaps of garbage that had accumulated in the
working space and the surrounding environs.
Roads were still closed to motorists while a handful of
traders could be seen engaging in cat and mouse chases with law enforcement
agents that were assisting to restore sanity at the place.
In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary of Harare
Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, said Mupedzanhamo flea
market would be opened after proper renovations and upgrades as the Government
was seized with the matter at the highest level.
“It is our hope that all procurement processes in the City
of Harare run smoothly and urgently in order to address the much-needed
renovations at Mupedzanhamo so the market can be reopened during this festive
season.
“All tiers of Government namely, Central, provincial and
local, have been incorporated into this whole of Government approach and are ably
guided by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who chairs the Enhanced
Cabinet Committee,” he said.
The Office of Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution has no involvement in the allocation of tables and registration of
potential traders as perpetuated by misinformed and misguided personnel, said
Mr Muguti.
“Ultimately the decision of how Mupedzanhamo shall operate
rests with Cabinet through a whole Government approach which includes the
property owners, City of Harare.
“We will continue to stand by our zero tolerance to
corruption policy and support all our informal traders as a Government,” he
said.
Traders were warned against paying money to rogue elements
that are already collecting money in the name of their political parties.
“We are aware that others have already started collecting
names of potential traders purporting to have such authority from their
political parties and associations.
“No lists will be entertained, we plan to have each
interested trader paying directly to authorities and registering on their own
through laid down whole of Government protocols which will be announced soon,”
said Mr Muguti.
Harare City Council chairperson of Small to Medium
Enterprises committee, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, said the market was
expected to be re-opened next Tuesday. Herald
