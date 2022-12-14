MOVE OUT : MAKANDIWA TELLS INVADERS

ILLEGAL settlers who invaded a piece of land belonging to Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC) in Retreat, Harare South, have been given a grace period to vacate the area by the church leader.
The land had been earmarked for development of houses for
Makandiwa’s followers..
UFIC secured a court order in September 2022 to demolish
structures belonging to the invaders.
They were served with an eviction notice on November 21,
but have stayed put.
In an interview, UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa said
Makandiwa had given the settlers a grace period to move out.
“The man of God implored us to consider the plight of the
affected families, notwithstanding the fact that they are illegal settlers,”
Kufa said.
“He instructed us to ask the sheriff to give the settlers
time to pull down their structures and rescue their belongings. He said he is
touched by their situation and also felt the anxiety among our church members
who are bona fide owners of the land, thus his bid to find a win-win solution.
“Look, it is the rain season, it’s really a difficult
situation but the prophet believes the temporary reprieve will give the
settlers some time to find alternative accommodation.”
In separate interviews, the settlers said they were
grateful for Makandiwa’s intervention and his decision to give them time to
relocate. Newsday
