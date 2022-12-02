MOTHER DIES THREE MONTHS BEFORE GRADUATION

AN emotional and heart-breaking scene played out at the Midlands State University graduation ceremony yesterday when a 23-year-old man walked onto the stage, bowed before President Mnangagwa and got capped on behalf of his mother who died in September this year.
It was a bitter-sweet day for Brian Banda who had to sit
dejected among jubilant graduands. He endured among the Bachelor of Commerce
Information System graduands and cast a lone figure while nonchalantly
following proceedings.
As the day progressed with the arrival of President
Mnangagwa, everyone took their seats and the Army Band led the guests and
graduands in singing the national anthem to mark the start of the graduation
ceremony.
It was soon after the national anthem that the university’s
Chaplain Reverend Menson Mpofu took to the podium and requested for a moment of
silence to remember one of the graduands, Mrs Patricia Banda whom he said was
graduating posthumously with a first-class degree in Bachelor of Commerce
Information Systems Management.
“Let us take a minute of silence as we observe one of our
own, Mrs Patricia Banda, who died on September 2. She was supposed to graduate
with others today. May her soul rest in peace,” he said as the hall including
the Chancellor, President Mnangagwa observed a minute of silence in her honour.
the late
When his mother’s name was called for capping by President Mnangagwa, Brian walked to the
podium with his mother’s gown and cap of knowledge in hand.
The mood in the hall suddenly shifted from celebratory to
sombre – there was dead silence.
Brian knelt before President Mnangagwa in a subdued gait as
the Chancellor extended his hand to confer the degree to the late Mrs Banda
posthumously.
As Brian picked himself up to get back to the stands, the
President gave him a warm consoling tap on the shoulder.
The walk from the podium back to the seat seemed a struggle
for Brian who was finding it difficult to
pick steps while battling to hold back tears as he looked at the
distraught crowd.
In an interview later, Brian said: “I am still in pain. It
could have been my mum’s big day today, celebrating with others the fruits of
her hard work but God had other plans, she is no more and I am here standing in
for her.”
He said the day was an emotional one for the whole family.
“It’s an emotional day for me and the whole family,” said
Brian as he wiped off tears.
He said his father, Mr Simbarashe Banda and other family
members declined to come to receive his late mother’s degree.
“I left my father and the other family members home. Dad
actually said he can’t be here because of emotions but I decided to come and stand
in for my mother,” said Brian.
Brian, a university student who is pursuing an Accounting
degree with Great Zimbabwe University, said he will continue with his studies
until he attains a professorship as a tribute to his mother.
“Right now I am on attachment. I am enrolled with Great
Zimbabwe University studying accounting. My mother liked her studies very much
and she actually wanted to enrol for a Master’s degree soon after completing
her first degree. God, however, had other plans for her and I will celebrate
her achievements,” he said.
Brian said his mother died following a short illness at the
age of 38.
“Mum passed on following a short illness and it was really
a shock to everyone. I feel highly honoured that we have been respected by the
university and the President,” he said.
Brian said his mother is survived by her husband and three
children. Chronicle
