MECHANIC STEALS CAR, CRASHES IT

POPULAR club emcee, Big Dollar Bruce – real name Bruce Kanengoni – is not a happy man.
The burly entertainer lost his first car to two Warren Park
auto mechanic students.
Big Dollar had taken his vehicle for service at a garage in
Warren Park at Mereki Complex last week on Monday only to be told it was
involved in an accident the following morning.
“I had a little problem with my car so I took it to
Mutape’s garage (real name Tapera Mutape) kwa Mereki to get it fixed.
“He asked me to leave it behind and only to get a call the
next day that two students, being taught mechanics at the garage, had hot-wired
it and got involved in an accident.
“The two culprits are Tawanda Mangwiro and the other one is
only known as Simba.
“I’m not happy, I have since reported the issue to the
police (RB 5269895).
“It’s painful after all the work I did to get that car and
someone just steals it and crashes it.
“I want my car back,” said Big Dollar.
He added: “This has inconvenienced me in so many ways,
especially with this festive season.
“I have to get to shows on time and now I have fork out
more for transport expenses.”
Big Dollar is the recent victim to such incidents after
dancehall artist, Freeman, also lost his vehicle to a cousin’s friend, who had
stolen his car.
Dance choreographer, John Cole, recently also had his car
stolen only to find the body with some of the parts missing.H Metro
