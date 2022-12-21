MASHAYAMOMBE QUITS POLITICS FOR BUSINESS

Former Harare South legislator, Shadreck Mashayamombe says he has quit active politics to focus on his business and farming.

He said the decision was personal.

“It is true, I decided to take a break from politics. I now want to concentrate on my business and farming,” Mashayamombe told NewsDay.

“I now want to concentrate on business. I have been away from home since 2018 and the political landscape has changed. It is time for me to hang my boots and concentrate on business.”

He has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe from power by his long-time aide, President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a coup in 2017.

He was a pivotal member of the G40, a faction of the ruling Zanu PF party that coalesced around former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

During the coup, Mashayamombe was reportedly abducted, tortured and robbed of US$50 000 by army assailants. He broke into tears while narrating his ordeal before a commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 shootings led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

In December 2017, Mashayamombe’s house was raided by Zanu PF militants who assaulted his brother, leaving him badly injured.

In the 2018 general elections, Mashayamombe contested as an MDC Alliance candidate and narrowly lost to Zanu PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa after the party fielded double candidates. Newsday