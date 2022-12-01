MARRY MUBAIWA APPLICATION DISMISSED

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka dismissed Marry Mubaiwa’s application for a stay of proceedings pending the High Court’s decision on her application for review of the court’s ruling dismissing her other application challenging the eligibility of the court to preside over her attempted murder case.

Mubaiwa is accused of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

Mrs Chakanyuka ruled that Mubaiwa failed to advance sound legal arguments in her application and also failed to address the court on the prospects of success of her request at the High Court.

Mubaiwa, in her application for exceptional jurisdiction, had argued that the said offence occurred in South Africa and should be heard across Limpopo.

The court dismissed her application and ruled that it had jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

Marry is expected to be back in court on January 13 next year. Herald