MAN STEALS US$16,5K FROM GOLD DEALER, GIVES LOVER US$5K

A Kwekwe man assigned by his employer to buy gold with US$16,5 went on a spending spree giving US$5 000 to his girlfriend and spending the rest on relatives and a family function.

James Assima Gamton (42) of Mbizo Kwekwe was employed at Lisboa Mine Penhalonga and was given US$16,5 to buy gold on behalf of Raramai Nyakonga (35) who is a gold buyer.

The girlfriend Tafadzwa Mukono confessed receiving ‘bricks’ of US$10 notes amounting to US$5 000 from the accused.

Gamton was sentenced to five years in jail by Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi after pleading guilty to the charges of theft of trust property and one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Sandra Mlambo said during the period extending from August 1 to 15, 2022 the accused was given US$16 500 by Nyakanyonga to buy gold at Lisboa Mine.

“The accused who was employed by the complainant was handed US$3 000 to purchase gold in Penhalonga. He bought gold worth US$1 500 and left with a balance of US$1 500.

“On August 12, the accused surrendered gold worth US$1 500 to the complainant. He was given a further US$15 000 to buy more gold from the same mine. He was supposed to return on daily basis with the gold but he suddenly disappeared,” said Mlambo.

The matter was reported to Police. Investigations revealed that the accused was with his girlfriend in Mutare CBD .

The accused had already spent some of the money on his father’s memorial service in Kwekwe and also bought personal items. He gave some of the cash to a parent, siblings and his estranged wife.

Mukono was searched and only found with US$200 tucked away in her private parts.

Some money had been given to Rumbidzai Chitiza of Harare, Talent Sixpence and Eunice Fambisai for safe-keeping.

Magistrate Manhibi suspended another two years on condition Gamton restitutes Nyakonga US$12 500. Masvingo Mirror