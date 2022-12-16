MAN SEXUALLY ABUSED BY THREE FRIENDS

THREE Dangamvura men allegedly drugged their friend, tested him for syphilis and HIV before sexually abusing him.

Paddington Mutongoreva (27), Kumbirai Amimo (33) and Irvine Mukwati (26) were not asked to plead to aggravated indecent assault charges when they appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboea on Monday.

The trio was remanded out of custody to December 28 on $80 000 bail each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and not to change their given addresses.

This was after the State, led by Ms Perseverence Musukuto, had objected to their granting of bail, saying they were likely to abscond since they are facing a serious offence.

“They are also likely to interfere with State witnesses as they are friends with the complainant. They might influence him to drop the charges and they are also likely to commit similar offences if they are granted bail. This can only be avoided if they are remanded in custody,” said Ms Musukuto.

However, Mr Ramaboea granted them bail.

It was the State’s case that the trio invited their friend (name withheld) to Mutongoreva’s house in Area 14, Dangamvura.

Mutongoreva offered him bananas which are believed to have been laced with an unknown drug, which he ate.

“Soon after the complainant finished eating the bananas, he fell asleep on the bed that was in the room. Around midnight, the complainant woke up feeling dizzy. He found that Mutongoreva’s hand was holding his waist while he slept next to him on the bed.

“He felt that the back of his pair of trousers was wet. His pair of trousers, however, was not pulled down. Mutongoreva was also putting on his pair of trousers. Amimo and Mukwati were seated on the same bed and listening to music,” said Ms Musukuto.

She said when the complainant later gained full consciousness, he felt a sharp pain on his back.

He allegedly confronted the trio on why they had abused him, but they denied the allegations.

The man made a report at Dangamvura Police Station.

After making a police report, police attended the scene and found syphilis and HIV test kits in the room where the man was allegedly abused. Manica Post