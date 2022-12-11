MAN KILLS ESTRANGED WIFE, RAPES CORPSE

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo mercilessly murdered his estranged wife and went on to sexually abuse her corpse in full view of their children before he later committed suicide.

After the gruesome murder, the man identified as Judge Evans Zinzombe (36) fled from the scene leaving the children, aged 12 and seven years with the body locked inside the room.

The incident occurred last Wednesday night. The two were reportedly having marital disputes which forced them to sleep in separate rooms.

Zinzombe, who was being sought by police in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Phelomina Mabika (32), was found dead the following day, in what is suspected to be a suicide case.

His body was found hanging from a metal roof truss at a local church in Cowdray Park.

Acting police spokesperson for Bulawayo province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Mabika was sleeping in her bedroom with her two children when Zinzombe sneaked in and strangled her.

The children woke up after they heard their mother screaming and tried to confront their father who warned them against intervening as they risked being killed.

“Zinzombe went on to rape the body in front of their children after which he locked the children inside the bedroom together with the body and fled from the scene,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the children spent the whole night in the bedroom with their mother’s body. They only managed to open the door the following day and informed the neighbours who immediately informed the police.

“When our officers attended the scene, they observed that Mabika had froth on her mouth and blood in the noise. The body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem,” she said.

Asst Msebele said they are concerned with the rising murder cases emanating from domestic disputes.

“As police, we reiterate that no one has a right to take away someone’s life no matter the circumstances. Every person’s life is sacrosanct and should be respected. We urge members of the public to shun violence and resolve differences amicably,” she said.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the deceased couple’s home yesterday, the house was deserted.

Neighbours who spoke to the news crew said the children were taken to Harare by the Mabika family soon after the incident.

The owner of the house where the incident occurred, Mr Munyaradzi Mupamhanga refused to comment.

In June, another Bulawayo man, Thulani Lunga killed his girlfriend, Silungile Tshalibe (44) of Pumula South following an argument at a bar.

The two were drinking beer at Mutamba Sports Bar in the suburb when they had an argument and went out of the bar. They went to a certain house where a witness tried to resolve the dispute without success.

The suspect was later seen leaving the scene while holding a kitchen knife with the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood. Chronicle