MAN KIDNAPS EX LOVER AND NEW BOYFRIEND, FORCES THEM TO DRINK HIS URINE

In a fit of jealousy, a man from Njube suburb in Bulawayo allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her new lover before he brutally assaulted them and forced the man to drink his urine.

This was heard when Munyaradzi Shara (28) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira facing a kidnapping charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 14 December 2022 for trial.

Allegations against Shara are that on 25 November 2022 and at around 6pm, he met his ex-lover Sophia Ncube (21) with her new boyfriend Ntandoyenkosi Mbambo (27) and his friend Talent Sibanda (21) in the city centre.

Shara approached the trio and ordered them to move towards the registrar’s offices in Bulawayo. When they got there, he asked Sibanda to wait for them from a distance while he was talking to Ncube and Mbambo.

While talking to the two parties Shara demanded Mbambo’s cellphone before he ordered them together with Sibanda to accompany him to his workplace at Herentals College where he is employed as a security guard.

Upon arrival he is alleged to have started assaulting Sibanda with open hands and kicked him several times all over the body.

Shara then took his ex-lover and Mbambo into one of the classrooms where he assaulted Ncube with a broom stick, chair and slaps all over the body.

He then kicked Mbambo on the face before he urinated in a plastic bottle and allegedly forced him to drink his urine.

He allegedly detained Mbambo and Ncube in the classroom in question from 7pm to 12am.

After their release the duo went and reported the matter to the police leading to Shara's arrest. As a result of the assault Ncube suffered multiple bruises on her left thigh and a medical report will be produced in court as an exhibit.