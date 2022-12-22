MAN FOUND ON BED WITH CO-TENANT'S WIFE, TORTURED

A MAN from Paddonhurst in Bulawayo will live to rue the day he was busted getting cozy with his co-tenant’s wife on his fellow lodger’s matrimonial bed.
This was after the enraged co-tenant allegedly battered him
before shoving a huge vibrator deep into his behind and turning it on.
As he was writhing in pain, his assailant spiked his
manhood with a thorn.
As a result of the alleged torture, Tendayi Gowero soiled
himself.
It is reported that Desire Moyo (28) unexpectedly returned
home from Beitbridge at around 8:30PM and found Gowero sitting with his wife
Patience Siko Ncube on his matrimonial bed.
A source close to the incident said: “Desire violently
grabbed Tendayi and slapped him thunderously before kicking him several times
all over the body.”
In a towering rage, he yanked off Tendayi’s pair of
trousers and underwear and slammed a vibrator into his behind.
His two other co-tenants tried to restrain Desire but he
threatened to stab them with a knife.
He even chased after one of the co-tenants but he could not
catch him.
To add salt to injury, the source said Desire returned to
his bedroom and found his still naked victim groaning in agony and he pierced
his manhood with a thorn.
“He buried a thorn into his manhood and told Tendayi, who
was screaming his lungs out and was just gasping like a dying fish, it was
punishment for sitting with his wife on his matrimonial bed,” said the source.
“The pain became too much but by then, he was just moaning
as the vibrator still buzzed away in his butt. Tendayi soiled himself. He bled
and suffered a swollen face and buttocks.”
As Desire continued torturing Tendayi, one of the tenants
rushed to Kumalo Police Station and reported the incident.
The source said cops attended the scene and found two used
condoms and a pink vibrator in the house.
Desire is in police custody.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident and discouraged members of the public from resorting to
violence when they have disputes.
“We would like to discourage members of the public from
resorting to violence. They should engage police, relatives or pastors to solve
the dispute amicably,” he said.
When contacted for comment Patience said she was not at
liberty to speak to the Press.
“I’m in a bad state at the moment and I can’t give you a
comment,” she said tersely. B Metro
