LONE BANK GUNMAN STILL ON THE RUN

A LONE suspected armed robber who pounced on ZB Bank branch in Victoria Falls allegedly entered the banking hall a few minutes before closing time and waited for other clients to leave before pointing a gun at staff.
The yet-to-be-identified suspect was wearing a hat and mask
and pretended to be seeking to apply for a loan from the financial institution.
Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Christopher Mahohoma confirmed the armed robbery which took place on
Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the unknown suspect went away with US$12 000
instead of US$100 000 as initially stated.
The suspect allegedly went into the banking hall a few
minutes before closing time and waited for other clients to leave.
“On 30 November 2022 at 1630 hours, a report of armed
robbery was received at ZRP Victoria Falls to the effect that an unknown male adult
who was armed with a pistol robbed ZB Bank, Victoria Falls branch of US$12
000,” said Asst Insp Mahohoma.
Circumstances according to police are that the suspect who
was dressed in a black and white T-shirt, grey trousers, black hat and a black
mask entered the banking hall disguised as a genuine customer.
He reportedly approached Ms Caroline Dube, a bank teller
and enquired about the requirements for one to apply for a loan.
“The accused person who was the last customer in the bank
moved towards the exit door around 15:55 hours and Mr Lasho Ndlovu, a security
guard from Peace Security Company was following behind him so that he could
close the door after his exit since the bank was closing for the day.
“Suddenly, the accused person turned back and pointed a
firearm at Mr Ndlovu before ordering everyone to remain still,” said the police
provincial spokesperson.
It is alleged that the suspect then ordered two bank
tellers Ms Scholastic Mazinyani and Ms Siphiweyinkosi Mpofu to surrender all
the cash in their tills.
The two allegedly surrendered the cash and the accused
person packed it in a satchel.
He then demanded keys to the back exit door from the branch
supervisor Mr Tinashe Shayamano.
Police were told that the suspect walked out of the bank
through the exit door and walked westwards and started to run.
All the events were captured on closed-circuit television.
Police attended the scene after a report was made.
Police are also investigating another robbery where a
suspect used the same modus operandi.
He allegedly walked into Glow Petroleum service station and
threatened fuel attendants with a gun and went away with about US$50.
Asst Insp Mahohoma said no arrest has been made but
investigations were underway.
“We are appealing for information from members of the
public which can lead to the arrest of the accused person,” he said. Herald
