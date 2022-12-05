LEVELS ARRESTED OVER RAPE CHARGE

Top Zimdancehall producer Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, popularly known as DJ Levels, has been arrested on allegations of raping his former girlfriend, Ashleigh Shashl Moyo.

DJ Levels was arrested yesterday and detained at Borrowdale Police Station.

He is expected to appear in court soon once investigations have been completed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still to get details of DJ Levels’ arrest.

Allegations leading to his arrest are that sometime in July 2021 at unknown date, DJ Levels and Shashl were not yet in a relationship, but were working together in music at Chillspot Studios in Mbare, Harare, which is owned by the suspect.

On that unknown date, but in July 2021, DJ Levels is alleged to have asked Shashl to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using her car.

It is alleged that when they were at DJ Levels place, the two got inside the house.

According to a report made by Shashl, while inside the house they started kissing and later, DJ Levels allegedly pushed her into his bedroom.

It is alleged by that time, Shashl stopped kissing and informed DJ Levels that she wanted to go home before the Covid-19 curfew time.

Further allegations are that when Shashl was about to leave the bedroom, DJ Levels grabbed her trousers before allegedly raping her without protection.

After the act, it is alleged that Shashl ran from the scene and went home.

The matter came to light when DJ Levels allegedly sent some nude videos and pictures of him and Shashl.

Police sources claim DJ Levels circulated the nude videos and pictures after they broke up. Herald