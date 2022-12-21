LEVELS APPEARS IN COURT, FURTHER REMANDED



CHILLSPOT Records co-producer, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, appeared in court yesterday for routine remand in the matter he is accused of transmitting nudes without consent.

Levels appeared before Harare magistrate Kudzai Zihove, who remanded the matter to March 10 next year.

The complainant in the matter is Ashley “Shashl” Moyo.

Allegations are that Levels and Shashl were romantically involved from September last year to November this year.

It is the State’s case that during the course of their relationship, they had some misunderstandings which resulted in Shashl breaking up with Levels.

It is alleged that Levels tried to persuade her that they reconcile.

He even reportedly followed Shashl to Pabloz Club, but she spurned him and he ended up warning her that she would regret her actions.

After the alleged threats, on November 27, Shashl then saw her videos and pictures that had gone viral on social media, and she immediately suspected Levels of leaking them as revenge porn.

He had previously posted another video of the two kissing in August.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro