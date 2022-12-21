skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 21 December 2022
KOMBI BAN LIFTED
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER : MAN LOSES HIS RAG
A HARARE man has exposed his baby mama on social media after discovering that he was being made to look after another man’s child. Phyllis...
I'M NOT THE FATHER : MAN DEMANDS LOBOLA AFTER 43 YEARS
A 78-YEAR-OLD Mhondoro man is demanding compensation and lobola back from his “son” amid claims he discovered that he is not the biological ...
BOUNCER SWITCHES OFF TV DURING FINAL, THRASHED
A DARING bouncer was given a thrashing on Sunday night after he switched off a television set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final screening...
FIVE KILLED IN HORROR CRASH
NURSE AIDES DUPED IN FAKE UK JOBS SCAM
FOUR Abroad Gateway Studies employees were brought to court to answer fraud charges after purporting to be agents of United Kingdom-based Se...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment