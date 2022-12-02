ITS NOT EVEN ENOUGH : MUTSVANGWA ON US$40K LOANS

ZANU PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday defended the US$40 000 housing loan facility for legislators saying the money was not even enough.
Government has offered a US$40 000 housing loan to each
sitting Member of Parliament (MP), US$500 000 to Cabinet ministers and US$350
000 for their deputies.
In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Mutsvangwa said
every MP had a right to good welfare.
“A parliamentary committee on MPs’ welfare facilitated the
loan for the MPs and it’s not a bride of any sort. Every MP is entitled to a
good welfare and they should not languish in poverty, we are told that some
people are saying we have bribed the CCC MPs, that is not correct,” Mutsvangwa
said
“We are all Zimbabweans; we are against stigmatisation,
after all the money is not big enough. I feel for the legislators in rural
constituencies because most of them are
big and running rural constituencies is costly.”
Several MPs have reportedly started receiving the money
which is being disbursed in alphabetical order.
CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday blasted legislators
from his party for accepting the US$40 000 windfall from Parliament.
Last month, Chamisa claimed that Zanu PF was bribing his
lieutenants to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 elections. Newsday
