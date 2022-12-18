skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 18 December 2022
ITS ARGENTINA
Sunday, December 18, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
YOU ARE NOT THE FATHER : MAN LOSES HIS RAG
A HARARE man has exposed his baby mama on social media after discovering that he was being made to look after another man’s child. Phyllis...
US SLAPS ED'S SON WITH SANCTIONS
The United States has announced sanctions against Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr, the son of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ahead of a summ...
MAN DIES AFTER NURSES PERFORMS SURGERY
A man from Beatrice has been slapped with 420 hours of unpaid work for unlawfully operating on a sick patient, leading to his death. Micha...
NURSE AIDES DUPED IN FAKE UK JOBS SCAM
FOUR Abroad Gateway Studies employees were brought to court to answer fraud charges after purporting to be agents of United Kingdom-based Se...
MZEMBI PREDICTS CHIMURENGA OVER MINING CLAIMS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment