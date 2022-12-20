I'M NOT THE FATHER : MAN DEMANDS LOBOLA AFTER 43 YEARS

A 78-YEAR-OLD Mhondoro man is demanding compensation and lobola back from his “son” amid claims he discovered that he is not the biological father.
Speaking to
H-Metro, Wilson Shirichena, said he was shocked after being informed by Milton
Shirichena, (49)that he was not his father.
Wilson told
H-Metro that Milton was approached by his alleged father only identified as
Zumbunu before his death and he confessed the long-kept secret.
“When I
received the news, I was heartbroken and could not believe that my wife kept
this secret from me for 43 years.
“What I now
want is compensation and my lobola back from my son since I paid all damages
for him on behalf of his father, who had impregnated my wife before I married
her,” he said.
Wilson said he
had no other option but to ask Milton to pay him back since all his in-laws are
dead.
“My wife is not
feeling well. She has mental issues and all my in-laws are dead and Milton
should pay back my money on behalf of his father,” he said
Responding to
the allegations, Milton said he was never summoned by his so-called dying
father about the alleged secret.
“I cannot deny
the fact there are rumours circulating that I am not his biological son, but I
never spoke about it with him.
“If he is sure
about the secret, he should follow proper procedures rather than throw me out
of the family like a dog,” said Milton. H Metro
