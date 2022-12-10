I'M BACK FROM THE COLD, SAYS DR CHIPANGA

HE is now called Doctor Chipanga. The maverick musician is on cloud nine after he was recently conferred with an honourary PHD in Philosophy from Trinity International Bible University.
Even in glory, veteran musician, however, never ceases to
amaze his followers and critics through controversy.
He said the conferment was “madness that was honoured”.
Speaking to The Weekender Entertainment this week, the
aging wordsmith, said society has never taken him seriously and believes the
honour will change people’s mindsets about him and his philosophies.
“I really feel accommodated. It is like I am being welcomed
from the wilderness which has been my home with only very few people or none
taking me seriously. Now that the madness has been honoured, I believe many
sober senses will now give me the room I deserve in their hearts,” said
Chipanga.
The Year 2022 has been a fruitful year for the Kwachu
Kwachu hit-maker after some of his ultimate dreams came to fruition, chief
among them meeting President Mnangagwa recently.
He came face-to-face with the country’s First Citizen in
Mutasa and had a chat, a development he had longed for.
The historic feat makes Chipanga the only musician in
Manicaland Province to hold a PHD in Philosophy.
It is set to boost his morale which had hit the lowest ebb
in the past few years due to his controversial perceptions.
He believes people misconstrue his insights.
Chipanga is on record saying he was leaving in isolation
and he needed cleansing.
“Kana dziri mhepo ndichatombonogezwa munyama, nyangwe ndiri
bishop wechurch (I think I need cleansing though I am a bishop in my church).
Trinity International Bible University is a private
institution of higher learning based in South Africa that has achieved
international accreditation from the Dunamis Degree Accreditation Association
(DDAA) and CCLP Worldwide Education Charter and International Board of Quality
Standards (BQS).
Chipanga is readying a new album, Denga Idzva Nenyika Idzva
which is due to be released before the end of this year.
He has won accolades such as 2004 ZIMA Best Sungura Artiste
award and 2005 NAMA Outstanding Musician. Manica Post
