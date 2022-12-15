HOW DID HE DIE : FAMILY REFUSES TO BURY BOY ELECTROCUTED AT SCHOOL

Tanaka Chihwendo was electrocuted after he got into contact
with a live power line while playing with other boys at the school late
October.
Since then, the boy’s relatives have been demanding a full
report from the school amid reports that investigations by police and the power
utility, Zesa, have since established that the power line that electrocuted the
boy was illegally connected by the school.
The school, which has been footing mortuary bills, is
refusing to bow to the parents’ demands for fear of being sued later.
In an interview this week, a spokesperson for the deceased
boy’s family, Mr Edson Mambo said they had since engaged lawyers to force the
school to provide them with a report on the circumstances leading to the boy’s
death.
“This is what we are asking for; a report from the school.
“At law when the kid is in school, the school assumes the
role of a parent so we are saying the school was the parent when our kid was
electrocuted so they should just give the biological parents a report on the
electrocution but they are refusing.
Maybe there is something behind their refusal and we have
now become very curious,” said Mr Mambo.
He said the family lawyers were now handling the matter.
“The boy remains unburied and our lawyers have taken over.
“We will decide on when to bury our departed boy after
taking advice from our lawyers,” he said.
The school on the other hand, has engaged the local
traditional leader, Chief Mafala to try and negotiate burial conditions but to
no avail.
Chief Mafala said the school had been incurring mortuary
charges with the family denying responsibility.
“A postmortem confirmed the electrocution but now the
family members want a written report from the school but we have not made any
breakthrough,” said Chief Mafala.
School head, Mr Master Shumba has declined to comment on
the matter. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment