HOTEL WORKER RAPES HOOKER WHILE ON DUTY

AN employee with a hotel in Bulawayo is reportedly on the run after allegedly raping a commercial sex worker he had hired for sex while on duty.

According to a source, the employee met the sex worker near his workplace and hired her for sex. It is said the sex worker charged him US$10 for a short time and he agreed before he took her to the back of the hotel.

“He led her to one of the rooms where upon entering the lady demanded payment before they had sex but the suspect became violent and grabbed her before forcibly pushing her onto the bed.

“While he was sexually attacking her, the lady screamed and managed to push him away thereby causing him to ejaculate on her thighs,” the source said.

It is said after the act the lady demanded her money but the suspect refused to pay her.

After that the prostitute reported him to his superior but the boss could not help her. It is alleged that she then caused a scene at the hotel demanding to see the owner.

The bitter woman was reportedly demanding US$150 claiming it was compensation for having sex with her without protection but the suspect flatly refused to pay.

The aggrieved woman then dashed to Bulawayo Central Police Station and reported the matter.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of rape where a man employed at a local hotel situated in the city centre is on the run for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman,” she said. She appealed for information that could assist in the arrest of the alleged rapist.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect may contact any nearest police station or call us on 029-60358,”she said. Chronicle