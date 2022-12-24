HEADMISTRESS ARRESTED FOR THEFT

The headmistress of Nkanyiso Primary School in Tsholotsho has been arrested by the police on allegations of stealing school property.

Bellah Moyo (58) was arrested together with Kelvin Ncube (26) for theft which occurred between August and 29 November 2022 at the school.

They are accused of stealing 40 reams of bond paper, 23 bags of 50kg cement and 20 cases of 50 kg porridge.

“On 17/12/22, Police arrested Kelvin Ncube after receiving information that he was linked to the case. Kevin Moyo implicated the headmistress of the school, Bellah Moyo, leading to her arrest on 20/12/22,” the police said in a brief statement posted on their Twitter account.