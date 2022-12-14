HE RAPED HIS NIECE TWICE IN ONE NIGHT

NIGHTCLUB manager, Ronald Ngwenya, appeared in court yesterday on charges of raping a 13-year-old Form 1 girl.

Ngwenya was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

He was remanded in custody to January 9 next year and advised to approach the High Court for bail consideration, as he is facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that on December 9 at around 1am, the minor woke up and found Ngwenya, who is her uncle, fondling her private parts.

He allegedly covered her mouth and raped her.

He allegedly left her room and returned after a while and encountered the minor at the door going to the toilet.

He allegedly dragged her back to her bed and raped her again.

The child immediately reported the matter to the maid.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted. H Metro