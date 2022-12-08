GUTU'S ONLY FEMALE VILLAGE HEAD DIES

Gutu District’s only female village head and a long serving one since 1980, Locadia Mafumhe (74) of Mafumhe Village under Chief Mupata is no more.

She suffered a stroke two weeks ago and was admitted at Gutu Mission Hospital.

She was born on June 29, 1948 and she was the sixth born in a family of eight. Locadia took over as the village head from her father Tarwirei Mafumhe in 1980.

‘We have lost a strong pillar, a unifier and a loving mother. She was a kind-hearted woman. Her impact in my life and also the community was profound, said her daughter”, Svitsai Watungwa.

Locadia was buried in her village last week.

She is survived by two children Svitsai and Jaison and seven grandchildren. Masvingo Mirror