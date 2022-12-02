GRADE 7 PUPIL RAPED ON HOLIDAY IN HRE

A 13-year-old girl is six-months pregnant after she was raped when she visited her mother for holiday in Kambuzuma, Harare.
Police have since launched investigations into the case.
The girl, who was in Grade 7, visited her mother from
Mutoko in April before she was raped.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the case.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of rape in which a
13-year-old Grade Seven pupil was raped by a certain man after she had visited
her mother for a holiday in Kambuzuma, Harare, in April 2022,” he said.
“The offence came to light when the complainant returned to
her aunt’s place in Mutoko, where she was medically examined and found to be
six months pregnant.”
Cases of young girls being impregnated are on the rise
countrywide.
Another 13-year-old Chitungwiza girl was raped at a light
industrial site in the area in July and is now three-months pregnant.
Police investigations are underway, but no suspect has been
accounted for yet.
The latest case comes as an 8-year-old girl is heavily
pregnant in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, after she was raped
too.
Two suspects, both 17-years-old, have since been arrested
and released into the care of their parents. Once the girl has given birth, DNA
tests would be done to establish the father.
Recently, a 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho made headlines
after she fell pregnant and gave birth a few weeks ago.
Her father had been picked up by police on August 29, on
suspicion he was responsible for the pregnancy, but DNA tests conducted at the
National University of Science and Technology (NUST) proved that the young
mother’s 13-year-old cousin was responsible. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment