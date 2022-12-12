FOUR BROTHERS UP FOR US$50K ROBBERY



FOUR brothers yesterday appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with five other men to rob a Harare family of US$50 000, a car and other valuables.

Paul, Sign, Partially and Simon Makamelo — all of Epworth in Harare — allegedly teamed up with Tonderai Norest Chibvongodze, Christopher Sithole, Kelvin Zimomo and Innocent Kaso and robbed a family on November 22.

Paul, Sign and Partially appeared at the Harare magistrates court along with Chibvongodze, Sithole and Zimomo charged with armed robbery.

Simon and Chibvongodze are still on the run.

It is said that on November 29 and at around 10pm, the gang hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

They armed themselves with a pistol and iron bars and went to the victim’s house in Eastlea, Harare where they scaled over a precast wall to enter the place.

They allegedly forced open the back door with an iron bar and manhandled the victim and his wife.

It is said they threatened the couple with death and tied them with a cloth before ransacking the whole house.

They stole a safe containing US$50 000, a tool box containing spanners, a small compressor, an iPhone 8 handset, a Huawei N90 and a box containing jewellery and important documents.

They also stole a Volvo vehicle (reg number ADA 9608) into which they loaded the stolen property before driving off. Herald