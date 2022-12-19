FIRST LADY REPORTS FOR DUTY

HEALTH Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who obtained a Certificate in Industrial Basic First Aid from the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, yesterday visited the recently opened Stoneridge Health Centre in Harare where she attended to patients and interacted with the community to create awareness on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
NCDs, such as heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory
disease, and diabetes, are the leading cause of death worldwide and represent
an emerging global health threat. Clad in her Red Cross uniform, Dr Mnangagwa
listened to queries from patients while writing them on the patient’s card,
checked their pulse, temperature and blood pressure which she recorded before
referring them to the doctor’s room for treatment.
Amai Mnangagwa is committed to saving lives as witnessed by
the various programmes she undertakes countrywide, therefore, the first aid
training equipped her with the requisite knowledge to provide basic care for
patients anywhere, anytime.
During her studies at the Red Cross, she underwent the
lifesaving skills training through theory and practical such that yesterday she
effortlessly conducted her duties at the health centre and the patients she
served were satisfied with her services and know-how of health issues and
general equipment.
The state-of the-art health centre which was opened by the
President in May this year, boasts consultation rooms, female/ male wards, a
paediatric ward, prenatal and postnatal ward, Labour ward, theatre room with
datex anaesthetic machine, an imaging room, rehabilitation rooms and
a pharmacy.
People were also being tested for Covid-19 and being
vaccinated, HIV testing, among many other health checks.
After touring the facility and attending to patients, Dr Mnangagwa had an interface with the community.
In her remarks she said it was pleasing to note that the
Government’s thrust was to continue to improve healthcare facilities throughout
the country and ensure the whole nation runs with the President’s mantra,
“leaving no one behind”.
“Through the Government devolution programme, development
continues to take place in the Harare Metropolitan province as evidenced by the
construction of an administration block at Mabvuku Polyclinic.
“I am reliably informed that Mabvuku Polyclinic previously
experienced water shortages, but this is now a thing of the past as the clinic
now has sufficient boreholes running water.
“Going around this institution you will note that
Stoneridge Health Centre is well equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, with
a capacity of 20 beds to cater for male, female and children’s wards, a
theatre, and a maternity wing. Residents of Stoneridge should be excited
because this world-class facility is the first of its kind and is a replica of
those that are being rolled out to all districts of the country, notably all
the rural districts.
“Imi veStoneridge ndimi maita nhangaruvanze, matungamira panyaya
dzehutano (You Stoneridge residents have become the pioneers in health
issues).
“This is a state-of-the-art facility. It is yours and you
should take good care of it. It is well equipped hapana chisimo (everything is
here),” she said to applause.
The Government’s focus on good health for all Zimbabweans,
the First Lady said, is noted through developmental programmes in the province,
such developmental programmes include works such as construction of a dental
clinic at Tariro Clinic, laundry equipment installed at Beatrice Infectious
Diseases Hospitals and incinerators constructed at Hatcliffe, Mbare, Beatrice
and Wilkins hospitals.
To further show that more development was taking place in
the province, the First Lady said land had been identified for the construction
of two new clinics in Chitungwiza and three new clinics were under construction
in the Harare City Council domain that is Chitubu, Marlborough and Sunningdale
as well as construction of Mabvazuva Clinic in Epworth, which was now finished
and awaits equipment to be operational.
“Izvi zvinoratidza kuti hurumende yedu inokoshesa nyaya
dzehutano. My visit today is aimed at ensuring that Stoneridge community and
the Zimbabwean population at large are made aware of the various non-communicable
diseases (NCDS) that can easily be controlled but are killing many people due
to ignorance and sometimes late screening.
“Non-communicable diseases (NCDS), include hypertension
(BP), diabetes mellitus, cancer of the breast, for both men and women, cancer
of the cervix, mental health, prostate cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.
People with high blood pressure are at risk of heart diseases or stroke.
Therefore, it is important for us to have constant health checks. It is also
important to utilise screening, prevention and treatment services early.
These are the leading cause of death worldwide and
represent an emerging global health threat. Deaths from NCDS now exceed all
communicable disease deaths combined. This is why i came today to raise
community awareness. Utilise health
centers around you,” said.
The high burden of NCDS among working age group, she said,
leads to high healthcare costs, limited ability to work, and financial
insecurity.
“NCDS can affect vulnerability to illness, and the ability
of the health systems to handle health threats. High rates of NCDS perpetuate
poverty, strain economic development, and burden fragile health systems, making
countries less resilient when emergencies, like infectious disease outbreaks or
natural disasters, occur. Integrating non-communicable diseases in global
health security approaches is important in addressing emergencies and ongoing
health needs, increasing health equity, and building trust among partners.
“Some important facts to note about NCDs include, every two
seconds, a person dies prematurely from an NCD, 85 percent of premature deaths
occur in low- and middle-income countries. Low- and middle-income countries are
estimated to surpass $500 billion per year in economic losses due to
ncds. Herald
