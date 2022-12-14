EX MAGISTRATE WHO SHOT LOVE RIVAL ESCAPES JAIL

An act of alleged jealousy emanating from a love triangle has proved costly for a 39-year-old former Masvingo magistrate Victor Muhamadi who will spend the next three years behind bars after he was convicted of attempted murder on Friday (December 2).

Muhamadi was initially sentenced to six years by magistrate Lungile Ncube for shooting Thomas Chadyoka for snatching his girlfriend before three were suspended.

It is the state case as presented by Liberty Hove, that on March 26, 2022 in Gutu, Muhamadi shot Chadyoka once on the left arm near the arm pit after accusing the latter of alleged having a love affair with a lady identified as Lucia Makanga believed to be his girlfriend.

Muhamadi is reported to have asked Chadyoka why he was having an affair with Makanga.

“Ko iwe unodya panodyira vakuru sei (why would you compete for ladies with prominent people?),” is what Muhamadi is alleged to have said to Chadyoka.

Chadyoka who had his phone gone missing earlier on asked Muhamadi which elders he was referring to and asked if this had anything to do with his phone’s disappearance, the state case alleged.

Muhamadi is reported to have immediately produced a pistol and shot Chadyoka on the left side near the arm pit and the victim collapsed.

Surprisingly, Chadyoka told the court that he did not wish to proceed with the case saying he had forgiven the accused whose family had assisted him in settling medical bills while at the same time assuming responsibility of provoking the situation that led to the shooting incident after accusing Muhamadi of stealing his phone.

The complainant also told the court that he did not sustain serious injuries although court documents show that he sustained four deep gunshot wounds on his left arm.

The three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit any offence involving the use of a firearm to cause death. TellZimNews