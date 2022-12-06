DRUG DEALING FOOTIE STAR JAILED

HARARE City FC player, Jerry Chipangura, has been jailed 14 months for possession of 40 grammes of crystal meth he intended to sell.
The 24-year-old was convicted by Harare regional magistrate
Feresi Chakanyuka after a full trial.
The court heard that on June 30, at around 8pm, police
received a tip-off that Chipangura was dealing in crystal meth in Mabvuku.
Detectives on an anti-drugs blitz in Mabvuku found the
footballer along John Tapedza Road.
They searched him and found 40g of crystal meth in two
sachets in a small Adidas bag that he was carrying.
Field tests on the drug carried out in his presence tested
positive for crystal meth. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment