DRUG DEALING FOOTIE STAR JAILED



HARARE City FC player, Jerry Chipangura, has been jailed 14 months for possession of 40 grammes of crystal meth he intended to sell.

The 24-year-old was convicted by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka after a full trial.

The court heard that on June 30, at around 8pm, police received a tip-off that Chipangura was dealing in crystal meth in Mabvuku.

Detectives on an anti-drugs blitz in Mabvuku found the footballer along John Tapedza Road.

They searched him and found 40g of crystal meth in two sachets in a small Adidas bag that he was carrying.

Field tests on the drug carried out in his presence tested positive for crystal meth. H Metro