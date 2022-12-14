DRAMA AS ZANU PF ACTIVIST APPEARS IN COURT DRUNK

There was drama at Gutu Magistrate Court yesterday when Zanu PF activist, Deadly Poronario (30) who is accusing two CCC members of assaulting him came to court with bloodshot eyes and drunk.
Poronario of 290 Hwiru, Mpandawana who frequently
contradicted himself and got confused in his statements in court also failed to
find an independent witness to support his case. His only witness, Joseph
Mudziwepasi was dismissed as non-independent as he is also a Zanu PF member and
Gutu Ward 23 vice chairman.
Poronario who is in the Zanu P youth security structures
repeatedly shouted at Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners
who represented the accused Tinotenda Makumbe (20) and Nhamo Makumbe (45). The
accused are pleading not guilty.
At one time he told Mureri to keep out of the issue and
allow him (the complainant) and the accused to argue the case.
Mureri then told Poronario that he was drunk, and the
complainant shot back and confirmed that he indeed was drunk. Poronario
however, made an about turn when Mureri pressed further and asked why he came
to court drunk.
He then said he was only drunk inside but outside he was
not drunk and was in a sound state of mind
“You are drunk!” asserted Mureri.
“Yes I am drunk,” responded Poronario.
“But how can you come to court drunk?” asked Mureri.
“Ndakadhakwa mukati kwete kunze; zvandiri kutaura ndiri
kuzviziva (I am only drunk inside and not outside. I know everything that I am
saying)”, replied Poronario.
Poronario also found himself sweating under cross
examination when Mureri asked why it took him almost a month to report the case
to Police. He contradicted himself when also asked why it took him almost a
month to seek treatment for the claimed injuries.
“On the day I was assaulted (November 11) I ran into the
Police base at Mpandawana with all my clothes red with blood and reported the
case there,” responded Poronario.
“But here I have an affidavit which you have not only
signed but just confirmed as a correct record and it says you only reported
this matter last week on December 6?” retorted Mureri.
Poronario then said he had the actual report at home.
Poronario who claims to have been assaulted on November 11,
only reported his case on December 6 and went to seek treatment on December 7,
2022. Poronario told the court that he is in the security structures of Zanu PF.
He reported the case on the day that a team of eight Police
detectives arrived from Masvingo to investigate an orgy of violence allegedly
unleashed by Zanu PF activists at Mpandawana Growth Point. Poronario and
Mudziwepasi in particular have been fingered as ring leaders in the violence.
Last year, Nyasha Zhambe of Chief Mawere’s area, a CCC
member was severely assaulted at an illegal roadblock erected by Zanu PF
supporters outside Mpandawana Growth Point and he died three weeks later from
the injuries sustained. Mudziwapasi denied assaulting Zhambe although social
media is abuzz with accusations against him.
Magistrate, Mandlenkosi Ndlovu remanded the case to
December 28, 2022 for continuation of trial. Kudakwashe Muza represented the
State.
The State alleges that on November 11, 2022 at 6pm, the
accused assaulted Poronario at Michigan Bar at Mpandawana. Masvingo Mirror
